Westside formalizes use of Carroll County ambulance

Fire department to pay $1,500 charge

A meeting took place in Westside on Tuesday evening among the members of the Westside Fire Department, City Council and township trustees to discuss whether the town should use the Carroll County Ambulance rather than the ambulance service run by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

On November 9, Westside fireman Steve Mumm visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors and asked for the board’s blessing for the town to change to the Carroll County Ambulance service.

He said the Westside ambulance would occasionally need to have supplies replenished from CCMH but the ambulance service would otherwise be paid by insurance companies or the patients using the ambulance service, he said.

Mumm said he was representing the Westside Fire Department; he said he had proposed the idea at a Westside City Council meeting several months earlier, and he indicated the city council was fine with it.

Crawford County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Jeri Vogt told the supervisors three weeks ago that she had heard from a Westside firefighter who said the fire department members were not aware of the proposed change; she said the same individual told her that the Carroll County Ambulance service wanted $1,500 to serve Westside.

Westside Fire Chief Rob Klink said the fire department members discussed the issue on Tuesday evening, and the members were in favor of the change to the Carroll County Ambulance.

“We’re going to hopefully help lighten the load for Crawford County Ambulance, since they had a hard time with staffing,” Klink said.

“Statewide, everyone is having a hard time staffing paramedics … so we’re just thinking if we could have Carroll County come over, that could free up the ambulance in Crawford County if there’s a call in Westside.”

Klink said the Carroll County Ambulance service wants $1,500 to cover costs when they are given a 10-22 code to disregard a call to which they are responding.

“Usually, they make up their costs when they bill the patients through insurance if there’s a transport,” Klink said.

The Westside Fire Department is going to pay the $1,500 charge for the first year to see how the arrangement works, he said.

“From there, we might try a taxation through the townships or we might just do fundraisers to raise the money, too,” he said.

“We’re going to try this for a year – we’re not tied into a long-term contract with Carroll County.”

Klink said he would have preferred to have the issue discussed with the firefighters before it was reported in the news.

“It caught a lot of guys on the fire department off guard when we read it in the papers; it was in the Denison paper and it was in the Carroll paper, and then it was on Facebook,” he said. “I think it’s been realized that it could have been handled in a different way than it was.”

He said the Westside City Council deferred to the fire department to make the decision.