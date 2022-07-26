Westside man suffers fatalinjuries in tractor rollover on Sunday

Kevin James Ricke, 64, of Westside, suffered fatal injuries on Sunday when he was trapped beneath a tractor he was using to mow a ditch.

At about 7:20 p.m. the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were dispatched to 320th Street and L Avenue for a tractor that rolled over in the ditch.

Vail Fire Department personnel freed Ricke, who was trapped beneath the tractor.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ricke was mowing the roadside ditch with his 4020 John Deere tractor. When Ricke turned east onto L Avenue from 370th Street, the bank gave way and the tractor rolled into the ditch.