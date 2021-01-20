What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine timeline

The Denison Bulletin and Review reached out to Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, to seek information about administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the county. Here’s what she had to say.

“The vaccine distribution process is going to take time, likely several months. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is directing the vaccine rollout for the state and we must follow their lead. Local public health, medical providers, pharmacies and others who are able to provide the vaccine must follow the phases and orders from IDPH. We - all your community vaccine providers - ask for your understanding as we work through this process and your patience as we provide information to you as this situation changes daily.”

Question: When Phase 1b does start to open up, where can people go to get their vaccinations?

Fineran: As plans are developed, we will release more information. At this time, the vaccine will be available through public health and CCMH (Crawford County Memorial Hospital) medical clinics. We are working with community partners to make the vaccine available in more locations.

Question: What measures are in place to remind people when to return to get their second dose of the vaccine?

