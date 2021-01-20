What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine timeline

The Denison Bulletin and Review reached out to Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, to seek information about administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the county. Here’s what she had to say.
“The vaccine distribution process is going to take time, likely several months. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is directing the vaccine rollout for the state and we must follow their lead. Local public health, medical providers, pharmacies and others who are able to provide the vaccine must follow the phases and orders from IDPH. We - all your community vaccine providers - ask for your understanding as we work through this process and your patience as we provide information to you as this situation changes daily.”
Question: When Phase 1b does start to open up, where can people go to get their vaccinations?
Fineran: As plans are developed, we will release more information. At this time, the vaccine will be available through public health and CCMH (Crawford County Memorial Hospital) medical clinics. We are working with community partners to make the vaccine available in more locations.
Question: What measures are in place to remind people when to return to get their second dose of the vaccine?
Fineran: Moderna vaccine, which is what the county has access to, has a minimum interval of 28 days. Everyone is instructed about the importance of receiving both doses when they are given their first dose. They are also instructed to call to schedule their second doses. People are responsible to make sure they schedule their second doses.
Question: Is public health concerned about a let-up of mitigation measures, such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing, among those who have received one dose, thinking they are safe, or even after two doses?
Fineran: It can several weeks for people to develop full immunity. At this time, there is not enough evidence available to make changes to recommendations in place for preventing the spread of the virus. Everyone needs to continue the measures to help control the spread of the disease until the vaccine is readily available and widely distributed: stay home if you’re sick, limit exposures to groups, maintain distance and wear face masks if unable to distance, wash hands, etc.
Question: Can those who have been vaccinated still spread the coronavirus to others?
Fineran: There is not enough evidence available to answer this question. The CDC continues to monitor the vaccine and its efficacy and will release more information as it becomes available.
Question: At what point in the vaccination of the county, state, nation, do you think it will no longer be necessary for people to wear face coverings?
Fineran: There’s not enough evidence available to change recommendations at this time or make predictions on when they will change. As more information becomes available, it will be shared.