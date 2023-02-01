WIBIO “Galentine’s Day” event on February 9

The Crawford County Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) will meet for a special “Galentine’s Day” event on Thursday, February 9, in the Donna Reed Theater lobby.

Mariah Nutt, office manager at the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, said “Galentine’s Day” is a spin on Valentine’s Day, but just for women.

“It’s a chance for women to get together and celebrate as women, rather than the typical Valentine’s Day with a significant other,” she said.

WIBIO is an organization of the CDC.

The social hour will start at 5 p.m.; the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided, and every attendee will be entered to win a $100 CDC gift card.

“We’re asking that everyone bring a friend,” Nutt said. “It’s a chance to learn more about WIBIO.”

All women are welcome.

“Even though we’re called the Crawford County Women in Business Impact Organization, you don’t have to own a business and you don’t have to be in business; you just have to be a woman with a positive attitude who is looking to make a difference in the community, and looking to have some fun while doing it,” Nutt said.

WIBIO takes on many projects throughout the year, she said.

“During the holidays, we run and do upkeep on the Santa House, we sponsor the carriage rides at the Winter Snowcial, we organize the tour of homes, we put together the little free libraries around Denison, and we’ve provided ‘period packs’ for local schools for girls to have,” Nutt said.

WIBIO also sponsors an annual beautification week in May.

“We pick an area that we want to improve; usually it’s a park or something that just needs a little sprucing up,” she said.

“A big project we’ve done is the Highway 30 (at 20th Street in Denison) art project. We’re always looking for new service projects and ideas to make a difference in the community.”

As CDC office manager, Nutt is in charge of organizing WIBIO meetings; she also manages the organization’s finances.

WIBIO doesn’t otherwise have a leadership structure with titles.

“It’s a pretty casual group,” she said.

Group meetings are typically at 8 a.m. on the first Friday of the month at the Donna Reed Theatre lobby.

“We are open to new meeting locations if someone wants to host us and occasionally change the time,” Nutt said.

The organization has a Facebook page called Crawford County Women in Business.