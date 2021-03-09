WIBIO launches bag recycling initiative

The Crawford County Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) will be on hand at the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday to launch the “Go Green and Shop Local” initiative, which will encourage county residents to exchange plastic shopping bags for reusable totes.
WIBIO is an organization of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
“Anyone can come exchange any number of plastic bags for a free tote bag,” said Rachel Desy, CDC office manager and WIBIO member.
Desy said the idea originated with WIBIO member Julie Schmidt.
“She has been cleaning up roadside ditches for years and years and she’s very passionate about keeping our community clean,” Desy said. “She mentioned at a meeting that she couldn’t believe how many plastic bags she picks up, whether they’re stuck in fence lines or flopping in tree branches.”
WIBIO members started researching the issue.
“The more we looked into it the more we saw that it was becoming an environmental issue,” Desy said. “It’s difficult for plastic bags to break down, even when they are in landfills, and it’s hard to get them out of the trees.”
WIBIO decided to make an effort to push people to use reusable bags and to find a use for used plastic bags.
“We have a contact who weaves the plastic bags into mats for homeless shelters or those in need,” Desy said.
More than 500 bags are needed to make one mat, so the process is a good way to deal with large numbers of bags.
“We are also going to reach out to Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls,” she said. “They have partnered with the Build with Bags program, which we’ve also worked with in the past. They turn the bags into furniture, outdoor benches, trash receptacles and playground equipment.”
WIBIO is also working on several other ideas about how to repurpose bags.
Desy said WIBIO members are excited to get the program started because it was supposed to have been launched a year ago.
“And then things changed a little bit,” she said.
WIBIO members will be at the Santa house in Denison from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to exchange the reusable bags for plastic bags; the St. Patrick’s Day parade starts at 1 p.m.
The limit for exchanging bags will be one reusable bag per person.
“If they would like to have more, they are $1 each for additional bags,” Desy said. “That will go into a fund to, hopefully, order another round of bags at some point in the future.”
The purchase of the reusable tote bags was made possible by a large number of sponsors (see the inset box at right).
“We want to give a huge thank-you to our sponsors because without them none of this would have been possible,” she said.
“We had no idea what kind of support we would get when we were starting out. We didn’t know if we’d be ordering 100 bags or 500, but with their support we were able to get over 1,200 bags to distribute.”
The tote bags are durable and a little larger than standard reusable bags people may be familiar with.
“They’re bright green and they have a purple logo and decals on them that include all the sponsors’ logos and names,” Desy said.
The other purpose of the initiative is to encourage people to shop locally.
“We really hope these will be a reminder to support our businesses here in Crawford County,” she said.
“We’re passionate about making sure that everyone realizes how lucky we are to have all these wonderful businesses that offer such a unique variety of services and merchandise right here in our community.”
Businesses in many communities did not do well during the pandemic and many were forced to close, she said.
“We are just very thankful that our community stepped forward and supported all of our businesses,” Desy said.
WIBIO is looking for more sponsors for the Go Green and Shop Local initiative.
“Our goal is to maybe do this once a year to keep the initiative going as a good reminder to everyone in the community,” Desy said. “We will be accepting more sponsors to order the next round of bags.”
Individuals interested in participating may contact Desy at the CDC office at 712-263-5621.