WIBIO launches bag recycling initiative

The purchase of the reusable tote bags was made possible by a large number of sponsors (see the inset box at right).

“We want to give a huge thank-you to our sponsors because without them none of this would have been possible,” she said.

“We had no idea what kind of support we would get when we were starting out. We didn’t know if we’d be ordering 100 bags or 500, but with their support we were able to get over 1,200 bags to distribute.”

The tote bags are durable and a little larger than standard reusable bags people may be familiar with.

“They’re bright green and they have a purple logo and decals on them that include all the sponsors’ logos and names,” Desy said.

The other purpose of the initiative is to encourage people to shop locally.

“We really hope these will be a reminder to support our businesses here in Crawford County,” she said.

“We’re passionate about making sure that everyone realizes how lucky we are to have all these wonderful businesses that offer such a unique variety of services and merchandise right here in our community.”