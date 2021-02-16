Widespread extreme cold leads to rolling blackouts

Information from WAPA's website says it sells power to more than 684 firm and non-firm wholesale power customers, including cities and towns, rural electric cooperatives, public utility and irrigation districts.

The blackout in Denison lasted from about 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Further rolling blackouts, or controlled interruptions, will depend on weather conditions. However, after contacting a representative from WAPA, DMU Electric Department Manager Mike Wight said he was told the best estimate is that another rolling blackout will probably not occur, but, again, it depends on the demand for power tomorrow morning.

Weis said he didn’t think the power load will be quite as high tomorrow as it was today because it won’t be as cold, but added, “We’ll find out.”

“What they’re (SPP) doing is trying to protect this 14-state transmission grid. If a transmission line fails or we lose a generating facility somewhere, the problems just compound on top of each other,” Weis explained.

He continued that people have been asking questions about the rolling blackout via DMU’s Facebook page.

