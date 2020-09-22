Wiebers and Cabrera reign during Denison homecoming week

The theme for Homecoming 2020 is “There is No Place Like HOMEcoming!” from “The Wizard of Oz.” Dress-up themes are Twister Tuesday (dress crazy, whacky or mismatched), Which Witch is Which? (twin day on Wednesday), Storm Day on Thursday (freshmen wear yellow, sophomores wear pink, juniors wear blue, seniors wear tie dye, staff wears white), and Monarch City Victory – Monarch Price & Wear Day on Friday. The homecoming football game on Friday will be against Creston. There will not be a homecoming parade this year. Photo by Gordon Wolf