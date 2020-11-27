Wiebers retires from Denison’s public works department

In 1981, Doug Wiebers was just out of college and looking for a job. He found one with the City of Denison when Jim Laubscher hired him as a part-time worker for the parks department.

Through the years, Wiebers moved up the job ladder and on Wednesday he retired as the director of the city’s public works department.

“If you would have told me I would have been here this long when I started, I probably would have told you, ‘No way.’ But the city has been great to work for. I’ve worked with a lot of great people. I’ve worked with a lot of mayors and administrations,” Wiebers said.

“What I’ll miss the most is the guys I worked with and the other department heads,” he continued.

“The other department heads have been fantastic. We work together. We’d help them out and they’d help us when they could.”

It was the people he worked with that kept him on the job this many years – that and taking pride in what the public works department has been able to accomplish.

He said the most difficult part of the job is occasionally having to tell some people no, but he pointed out there are limits to what the public works department can do as a public entity funded by tax dollars.