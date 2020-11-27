Wiebers retires from Denison’s public works department

In 1981, Doug Wiebers was just out of college and looking for a job. He found one with the City of Denison when Jim Laubscher hired him as a part-time worker for the parks department.
Through the years, Wiebers moved up the job ladder and on Wednesday he retired as the director of the city’s public works department.
“If you would have told me I would have been here this long when I started, I probably would have told you, ‘No way.’ But the city has been great to work for. I’ve worked with a lot of great people. I’ve worked with a lot of mayors and administrations,” Wiebers said.
“What I’ll miss the most is the guys I worked with and the other department heads,” he continued.
“The other department heads have been fantastic. We work together. We’d help them out and they’d help us when they could.”
It was the people he worked with that kept him on the job this many years – that and taking pride in what the public works department has been able to accomplish.
He said the most difficult part of the job is occasionally having to tell some people no, but he pointed out there are limits to what the public works department can do as a public entity funded by tax dollars.
Soon after he started as a part-time parks department worker, Wiebers became an assistant football and basketball coach for Denison High School. He said the city was gracious to allow him to continue that four about 30 years. After the parks department and the street department merged in the early 2000s to become the public works department, and Wiebers became the public works director, his responsibilities made it impracticable to continue with the part-time coaching job.
Wiebers will miss many aspects of his career with the City of Denison, but snow removal is not one of them.
“That’s the one thing I won’t miss,” Wiebers said.
He added, though, that he was fortunate to work many years with Dave Nemitz, the street commissioner, who seemed to be always on the job in the winter. Nemitz retired in May after nearly 44 years with the city.
“There was nobody more dedicated to their job than Dave Nemitz,” Wiebers said. “Dave would be up early every day.”
Wiebers arrived at the public works building at 6:30 a.m. each day, although much earlier on days that it snowed.
“I’m sure Dave would attest to this, too, that in the wintertime there is just not much you can do when you’re on call all the time and have the responsibility of calling people in to work and getting people to where they need to be and looking out for safety issues,” he said. “That makes for a long winter sometimes, even though the last several winters haven’t been that terrible.
“To go home and worry about having to come in at 4 a.m. or 2 a.m., I won’t miss that,” Wiebers added.
Wiebers can recall a number of hard winters. One that sticks out in his mind is a blizzard that happened around Christmas a number of years ago.
“Those were some long days,” he said.
He has seen a number of changes in the public works department over the years.
One major change is the equipment that is purchased. When Wiebers first started with the city, the public works department (then called the street department) would purchase equipment from state auctions, due to funding constraints. That led to a fleet of orange trucks of all different makes and models.
“After I started with public works and Al Roder was city manager, we were able to get the maintenance shop built and gradually replaced those old snowplows,” said Wiebers. “Now it’s at the point where they need to replace some of the snowplows.”
He mentioned some as old as 1994, 1988 and 2003 models.
The job in public works has other challenges besides difficult winters.
“Getting the work done with the amount of workers in the department and the available funding has always been a challenge,” Wiebers said. “The public works department is funded solely by road use tax, and it’s not like we have two crews, just the one crew.”
Public works is involved in a variety of jobs. Besides street repairs and snow removal, public works staff can be seen out trimming tree branches that overhang the streets or cutting down trees that are diseased and damaged and are a safety hazard. They also repair storm sewers and operate the street sweeper. And they are on call for any number of city-related jobs, such as closing off intersections when needed for emergencies and community events and festivals.
Public works is also on call during flood events.
“I won’t miss those, either,” said Wiebers. “I can remember having water in my basement and couldn’t do anything with it because I had to be at work. That was a lot of stress and load on my wife, Paula.”
He recalled the 1993 flood. That flood prompted the beginning of a number of flood mitigation measures, including the construction of a levee on the East Boyer River.
“Basically, in 1993, we had to get our equipment out to a safe place and block streets, and when it was all over, we spent a lot of time cleaning streets and trying to unplug storm sewers,” said Wiebers.
At that time, he was still with the parks department but also worked with the street department when needed, especially in the winter when duties with the parks basically ended for the season.
Wiebers said he’s always taken gratification in doing a good job and serving the public.
In addition to being the director of public works, Wiebers served for many years as one of the city’s representatives on the Northside Rec Board and the Childcare Center Board.
Another thing that was always difficult about the wintertime was making the decision when to start removing snow. That required gauging if the snowfall was going to continue or going to end soon and in gauging whether a snowfall in more temperate weather will melt on its own with a warming trend. Oftentimes during a late season snowfall, it’s difficult to find places to pile more snow, and if the ground is soft, then dealing with trucks that get stuck. Timing of snow removal has a lot to do with using taxpayer dollars efficiently.
Wiebers said through years of working for the parks department and then public works, he’s learned some things about himself, besides how long he can go without sleep during snow storms.
“I think I’ve developed a good amount of patience,” he said. “I think I was pretty cooperative with other employees and other departments. Dave (Nemitz) and I had a great working relationship. We didn’t always agree on everything, but we’d come to an understanding and we’d go from there.”
He also enjoyed working for the residents of Denison.
“For the most part, they are great to work with,” he said. “You can always have disagreements, but they are understanding.
“I’ve always appreciated the guys I’ve worked with,” Wiebers added. “They have been always been conscientious and tried to do the best job they can.
“I’ve also appreciated the council and mayors I’ve worked with. I’ve realized that being a mayor and a city council member is not the easiest job in the world. They have a tough job, too. We haven’t always agreed on everything. For the most part, they let us do our job, and I think that’s the key to city government. You hire people to do a job and let them do their job.”
Although Wiebers is retiring from his job from the city, he is not going to retire altogether.
“I have had a couple people call, so I’m always willing to look at something, but I don’t want anything real demanding and that could tie me down,” he said.
“The winter months might be a little long, but when the spring and summer come, I hope to spend a lot of time out on the golf course,” he added.
Wiebers is also looking forward to the time when the coronavirus pandemic gets under control and he can do more things with his grandkids and his wife.
Doug and Paula have four grandchildren.
Derek Lambert and his wife, Brooke, live in Denison and have three children. Derek owns and operates Lambert Family Chiropractic and Brooke teaches fourth grade at Broadway Elementary School. Daren Lambert and his wife, Julie, live in Kalona and have one child. Daren teaches social studies at Mid-Prairie Middle School in Wellman and is the head coach of the high school boys’ basketball team and assistant coach for the high school football team. Julie is a speech pathologist.
Paula has worked at Professional Computer Systems in Denison for a number of years.
“She’s been a godsend,” said Wiebers. “She’s been a great partner.”
He added, “I’ve appreciated the opportunity to work this long for the city. Retirement will be an adjustment.”