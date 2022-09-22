 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William “Bill” Neumann

DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for William “Bill” Neumann, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Zion Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 23, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Wednesday, September 21, at Gracewell/Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Beth Neumann, of Denison; four daughters, Kari Leonard, of Holstein, Tami Riha, of Bellevue, Nebraska, Meri Pope, of Heflin, Alabama, and Billie True, of Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ken Neumann, of Denison, Carolyn Schroeder, of Ida Grove, Kathy Wilwerding, of Harlan, Coleen Fredericks, of Arthur, Karlen Watson, of Dow City, Maxine Winey, of Deloit, and Dale Neumann, of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements. 

