Wind turbine moratorium discussion continues

The tower setback from a road or a power line is the tip height of a turbine plus 10 percent, so if it falls it won’t land on either, he said.

Rosburg said he had a reservation about the setback being from a foundation because people have activities in their yards and away from their homes.

He said his wife’s garden, where she spends a lot of time in the spring, summer and fall, is not over the foundation of their house.

He said he is for economic development but it was about quality of life.

Rocca said the company works to come to an agreement with owners of dwellings near a turbine – and also will work to avoid satellite television interference.

Rosburg asked if the company’s “good neighbor” agreement was standard in the industry.

Rocca said he has worked for other wind energy companies over the last 13 years and the agreement is similar for other companies.

“When I first got started our contract was about 12 pages long; right now, they’re about 35 to 40 pages,” Rocca said.

Schultz asked what happens if a resident, with a property at 1,300 or 1,500 feet, says they don’t want to sign a good neighbor agreement.