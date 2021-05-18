Wind turbine moratorium: Industry rep explains project details, tower siting rules

He expects the first dirt to be moved for the project in late 2022 or early 2023.

Vogt asked how the project will deal with people on small acreages who want peace and quiet, and how a 1,000 foot setback would affect such individuals.

Wengierski said the company uses “good neighbor” agreements in those situations.

“We want to go and meet that landowner and hear their concerns,” he said. “We want to hear the concerns about how far they want the setback to be from the house and we ultimately want to match those concerns with the neighbors that are signed up (to have wind turbines on their property).”

The company can often work with a landowner and move wind turbines a little farther away, he said.

Scout Clean Energy will also make adjustments to which roads will and won’t be used.

Vogt said that on one of the documents Wengierski provided she saw names of many people who live in Westside, Carroll and Arizona.

“The people that own this land are not going to be living anywhere near these,” she said.

The landowners are a blend of people, Wengierski said.