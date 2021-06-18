Wind turbine moratorium to expire soon; supervisors talk about decisions

- He said as a member of the county’s board of adjustment, there are probably ways things can be worked out if a tower is going to be closer than 1,320 feet (one of the numbers that has been proposed) or whatever number the county ends up using.

- When the towers on the north edge of Westside were put up it created about 20% tax relief for the citizens of the Ar-We-Va School District. Mumm said the new towers would be in the Ar-We-Va district and would create more tax relief.

Sharp spoke about the economic development aspect of the wind towers, and he was concerned about the regulations for wind towers changing after Scout Clean Energy already invested millions.

“I’m kind of concerned about the image we’re going to leave for potential customers to come here when you can change the rules at the last minute,” he said. “Not that they don’t need to be adjusted. I’m not saying that.”

Rosburg pointed out that the wind tower regulations were not something that was on the top of anybody’s list to deal with, but issues came to light which the supervisors felt they needed to address.