Wintry weather

Photos by Dan Mundt
Report for November 2022
Arrests, citations
The body shop was accused of falsely representing a vehicle as an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
“We started making candles back in March of ’22,” said Kenzie Collins. “I wanted to find a hobby; something that was relaxing that I could do …
Police didn't say what evidence led to the arrest, but the suspect was identified as one of the people in surveillance photos taken near where Kirk Blunk had died.
The man recruited the girl to help him complete a marijuana transaction while he was caring for her, the girl's 10-year-old friend and a 1-year-old child for their parents.
At the second annual grant celebration event, the Crawford County Community Foundation honored 30 nonprofit organizations and community projec…
This story updated to reflect correct date of employment as police chief of Adair.
Last year the Denison Parks & Recreation Department and the Denison Public Works Department set up a portable ice skating rink on a soccer…
Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers found the man in a park about a block from the home with a gunshot wound, but he was still alive.