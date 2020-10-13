WITCC adjusts to student needs and coronavirus restrictions

All of the options will be in use through the spring semester next year.

“One thing that we found through all of this is, when utilized to its full potential, technology can be very helpful in keeping students safe and giving them other opportunities to take their courses, or for how they’re able to take their courses,” she said.

Some students learn more effectively in a face-to-face setting and the option remains available, she said.

“We want students to be able to continue their education and be successful,” Garcia said. “We’re here to give them options that meet their comfort level and then help guide them through the process.”

The school’s COVID-19 policy is online; it explains when students can and can’t be on campus, when they need to stay home and what to do if they, or a family member living in their home, have tested positive.

“Masks are required when students are in the building,” Garcia said. “We’re trying to take as many precautionary measures as we can.”

When classes at WITCC were disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring, the lives of students were disrupted, as well.