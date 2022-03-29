WITCC offers EMT class every semester

Current class has nine students

The Denison campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) is willing to offer an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class every semester, according to Jessica Garcia, director of the WITCC Denison Campus and Southern Service Area.

“If enough students sign up, we will offer the course, even during the summer semester,” Garcia said.

Her comments follow the recent concerns aired at Crawford County Board of Supervisors meetings about a lack of EMT volunteers in Crawford County.

She said local fire departments and agencies such as Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) are welcome to visit the class to recruit students.

The spring 2022 EMT class at WITCC has nine individuals enrolled.

Garcia said the biggest hindrance to offering the class is when too few students sign up.

The minimum number for the class is 10; that many signed up this semester, but one student had to drop out.

The class, which started on January 17 and runs through May 12, continued anyway.

The instructor is Ed Sohm, Ida County Emergency Management manager.

Cory Schmadeke, transportation director of the Denison Community School District, has also taught the class.

A single instructor can handle up to 15 students in an EMT class at WITCC; if more than 15 students sign up, an additional instructor will be added to handle the extra workload, rather than limit the class numbers, Garcia said.

Several of the current students are being sponsored by small fire departments in the county.

Garcia said she has been seeking out partners such as fire departments or CCMH to sponsor students.

She has had several conversations with Erin Muck, CCMH president and CEO; CCMH has sponsored students taking the class in the past.

“There are a lot of things in the works,” Garcia said.

Grants are available for students taking the EMT and paramedic classes.

WITCC utilizes the Gap Tuition Assistance Program to provide tuition support for students who would otherwise not be able to afford training.

Pathways for Academic & Career Employment (PACE) funds are also available for eligible individuals.

“There are multiple funding options to help pay for these classes,” Garcia said.