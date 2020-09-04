Women In Business Impact Organization receives state volunteer award

The Women In Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) in Crawford County was given the Iowa Parks and Recreation Association (IPRA) Volunteer Group of the Year Award at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Steven Jordison, IPRA CEO, made a special presentation at the meeting.
The IPRA’s nine major awards are usually presented during the annual conference in March, but it was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jordison said the Volunteer Group of the Year award recognizes a group of volunteers outside of the parks and recreation profession whose like-minded interest have supported the improvements of programs and resources throughout Iowa, through outstanding contributions to parks, recreation and conservation within their community, county and state.
Reading from the presentation script, Jordison said, “These ladies in West Central Iowa are responsible for some fabulous projects with the best interests of Denison and all of Crawford County in mind. In each of the last six years they have organized and performed beautification on several public parks in the city of Denison and Crawford County.
“In 2014 these ladies started the Crawford County Annual Beautification Day to coincide with Earth Day in April. This one day event has since turned into a whole week with groups doing various projects throughout the city and its parks. These ladies, along with committee volunteers, have adopted four city parks and transformed them with fresh paint, new flowers, shrubs, trees, grills, benches, landscaping and building repairs.”
“That’s a lot,” said Jordison, going off script. “I can tell the difference because Brian (Kempfert, Denison Parks and Recreation Director) took me on a tour of the city parks just before we came here. I’m very impressed with what you have in Denison, so congratulations on that point. You should be very much proud of that.”
He continued that the WIBIO has done numerous other projects to spruce up the Denison including an art project on Highway 30 near the 20th Street intersection and painting at the mini golf course at the Denison Aquatic Center.
“And bringing back Santa’s House to brighten the Christmas spirit for area children,” Jordison said.
He continued that in 2018 WIBIO members took their talents outside of town to improve Yellow Smoke Park and in the past spring they had sights on a neighboring town’s youth sports complex.
“These women have the heart of volunteerism with a large portion of their time being devoted to parks and recreation projects,” said Jordison.
He read the following comment that Denison City Manager Terry Crawford had put in the nomination form: “The women in business are appreciated countywide for their efforts. They help make Denison and Crawford County truly a better place to live.”
“And you should all be very proud of that,” Jordison concluded.
A number of WIBIO members were present at the council meeting.
IPRA represents 110 municipal parks and recreation agencies serving more than two million Iowans.
News clippings are attached to this post showing a number of the WIBIO projects through the years.