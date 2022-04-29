Women in Business organization presents awards to Martens and Baker at annual luncheon

Dr. Jessica Martens, partner at Broadway Dental in Denison, was presented with the “Emerging Woman in Business” award, and Mindi Baker, CEO of the Eventide Senior Living Community, was presented with the “Business Woman of the Year” award at the Women in Business luncheon on Wednesday at Stables at Copper Ridge.

The luncheon is an event of the Women in Business Impact Organization which is part of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County (CDC).

Martens

The “Emerging Woman in Business” award is given to a woman who has taken on a new leadership role or launched a new business and has made a significant impact on the community.

Martens was nominated by Jessica Garcia.

Martens, originally from West Point, Nebraska, began her career as a dentist in 2013 and in 2018 became a partner at Broadway Dental.

The nomination submitted by Garcia says Martens decided to begin her professional career in Denison to fill a need in the community.

She is the first bilingual professional in dentistry in the community. Her fluency in English and Spanish allows Broadway Dental to enhance its commitment to serving the entire community.

Following are other statements made in the nomination of Martens.

• Martens has immersed herself and her family into the community through service and volunteerism. She is rarely seen without a warm smile on her face and radiating positivity everywhere she goes.

• She and her husband, Zack, enjoy exploring all that the Denison community and area have to offer with their children.

• She has spent countless hours volunteering for various organizations and events including the Norelius Community Library Board, RAGBRAI, the Tri City BBQ Fest and the Women in Business Impact Organization.

• Her family actively participates in activities to benefit the community, especially through St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison where she serves as a school committee member.

• Martens recently worked alongside her husband and other partners to bring Scooters to the community.

• She is a busy mother and professional businesswoman who is always willing to offer a helping hand.

• Martens is a member of numerous dental organizations including the American Dental Association, the Sioux City Dental Society, the International Dental Implant Association, the Academy of General Dentistry and the lowa Dental Association.

Baker

The “Businesswoman of the Year” award celebrates the achievements of an exceptional woman in Crawford County who has had a significant impact in business and in the community over the past several years, who also participates in volunteer activities and has unselfishly contributed her time to a cause larger than herself.

Baker was nominated by Tonya Eller.

Eller’s nomination says the passion and determination Baker instilled in her team led them to accomplish one of the largest projects in Crawford County in recent years – Gracewell, a newly opened skilled nursing facility on the Eventide Campus.

“This achievement has transformed the way that long term care services are delivered and is changing the perception of a nursing home,” Eller wrote in her nomination. “The Gracewell facility has positively impacted the seniors in our community not only today but in the future years to come.”

The nomination also said the following about Baker.

• She spent valuable time away from her family and friends to initiate, plan and guide the process of Gracewell, which is a major investment in the community. She worked extremely hard to facilitate growth in her organization by leading a cutting-edge development in the industry and hiring valuable team members to make the process flow successfully.

• Baker is a busy mother of two children, and she and her husband are actively involved with their children’s school and extracurricular activities.

• Baker has sacrificed much of her time to keep everything personally and on a business level moving forward.

• She has been referred to a person who reaches out and turns whatever is in her path to gold.

• She has given so many people the ability to believe they can be of value and gives others the confidence to use their talents to shine. She provides encouragement to all of those around her and makes others truly feel special and appreciated.

Baker was a business office manager and then administrator at Eventide before becoming the CEO.

“She has consistently kept the organization that she leads a four- or five-star rated facility. She is a past board member of the Leading Age lowa and recently was asked to be on a panel to visit with legislators in Washington, D.C.,” the nominating narrative says. “Not only did she successfully lead a team through an extensive transition but she did so during one of the most difficult times we have experiences in our lives.