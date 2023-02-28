“Since 2008, we’ve had $12,811,000 invested in downtown revitalization projects – that’s private dollars and grants,” said Deb Sprecker, Woodbine Main Street executive director. “We’ve clocked 80,000 volunteer hours, and we have a net new business gain of 43 since that year.”

On March 31, Woodbine residents will gather for an annual meeting and community update about the town’s progress as a Main Street Community.

Woodbine was named a Main Street Community in 2008 by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Downtown Resource Center.

“Main Street is a national model of economic development for both rural and urban communities,” Sprecker said.

Iowa has 54 designated Main Street Communities; Woodbine is the only such community in Harrison and Crawford counties.

“Main Street is historic preservation as economic engine, so a lot of the building rehabs that have been done in downtown Woodbine happened through Main Street and the volunteer committees that work for Main Street in partnership with the City and Woodbine Betterment; that’s how all the work got done,” Sprecker said.

“Every year we have an annual meeting and community update,” she said. “It’s one of the few times that people come together from all sectors: industry, education, small business owners, community members.”

She expects between 225 and 250 people will attend.

“We’ll talk about some of the accomplishments that have occurred in the previous year or in the 15 years,” she said. “I’ll do a brief overview of that and also what’s on the horizon – what’s coming for 2023.”

With local community support, Woodbine Main Street will continue to promote business start-ups, renovation of upper-story housing, public art and streetscape improvements.

Woodbine Main Street has been named a Great American Main Street Award winner by the National Main Street Center of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Sprecker said the size of the annual meeting crowd is an indicator of the support for economic development in Woodbine.

“I think the community has a lot of confidence in the revitalization efforts that have occurred over the last 15 years, and they want to keep that momentum going so they show up to events like this and support them,” Sprecker said.

“It’s part information, part education, and also part fundraising for the Main Street program.”

Woodbine Main Street is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.

Sprecker explained the theme of this year’s meeting, which is “Places, Plates, People.”

“You have to have interesting places that draw people to your business center that are also efficient storefronts where businesses can operate effectively,” she said.

Woodbine’s historic and walkable downtown, and its historic signage and art, help achieve the “place” part of the theme.

“You also need some plates, some good places for people to eat; that is a necessary ingredient of a good downtown,” Sprecker said.

“And then, of course, people; whether that’s the community that supports your business center or the small business owners that run it, or the destination visitors that come eat at Goodfellows or the other great restaurants in town, or go shopping at the boutique or other stores. The best result is that people leave the evening feeling proud of where they live and inspired to support new community and business development.”

“Places, Plates, People” will take place at the Woodbine Golf Course on March 31. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m.; the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15.