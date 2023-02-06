“Our IGNITE Pathways building, a 45,000 square-foot facility and a $12 million project, is on pace to be open in July,” said Woodbine Community School District (WCSD) Superintendent Justin Wagner.

In March 2022, voters in the WCSD approved a bond issue to create the new facility and renovate the district’s elementary classrooms.

Of the $5 million general obligation (GO) bond, $3 million was for the IGNITE Pathways building.

An additional $9 million was raised for the project.

“It’s completely dedicated to career and technical education (for grades 7-12),” Wagner said. “It will include all six of Iowa Department of Education approved pathways and offer more than 40 courses.”

The career pathways are:

-agriculture, food, and natural resources

-arts, communications, and information systems

-applied sciences, technology, engineering, and manufacturing, including transportation, distribution, logistics, architecture, and construction

-health sciences

-human services

-business, finance, marketing, and management

“It will be the only space in the state of Iowa that allows all four core credits (literacy, mathematics, science, social studies) to be earned through career and technical education classes – so it’s a complete transformation of the education model,” Wagner said.

“We want to get to the 40% of kids that really learn by doing, or that are looking for relevance in their learning.”

“When will I use this? What will I do with this someday? What will I do with what I know?” are the questions students ask concerning the relevance of their studies, he said.

Research from Harvard has shown that without relevance, students tend to forget what they have learned, Wagner said.

For the IGNITE Pathways program, the district has 17 adjunct faculty members who have full-time jobs in business and industry.

“They come in and they teach the students in a block timeframe of about 80 minutes,” Wagner said. “Our core instructors that are certified through the Iowa Department of Education are in the back of the room instead of the front of the room; they have their standards that they need to cover through English language arts, math, social studies, and science, and they tailor those through the career and technical class.”

Wagner offered welding as an example; the history, science, and math of welding is taught, and welding students learn communication skills by making and taking orders and communicating with customers.

“Our core teachers cover the standards with the students at the beginning of class and then a majority of the class is used for the career and technical education part of it,” he said. “It really flips the whole construct of teaching the four cores in a silo.”

IGNITE Pathways uses a “competency based education” (CBE) model.

“It means focusing on what businesses are asking for and the competencies they need,” Wagner said. “We’re baking that into those career and technical education classes along with the core credits.”

Woodbine CSD received a waiver for state “seat time” requirements.

“It’s a requirement that 9th through 12th students have to have a minimum of 200 minutes per week of seat time in order to get credit; we asked to waive that,” he said. “We want students to be able to move ahead once they understand a concept.”

The goal of the program is to give students experiences that will be valuable after graduation.

“No longer do they need to come to school for content – content is everywhere,” Wagner said. “Now we have to give them the context for their content – how are they going to use it, how are they going to apply it.”

IGNITE Pathways students are already showing growth in academic and attendance behavior.

“When it’s relevant, kids are more deeply engaged and it makes more sense to them,” Wagner said.

Over the last three years, all grades of WCSD have transitioned to an education model the district calls “Tiger Learning.”

In the new model, students who complete a core standard may move ahead at their own speed.

“We have freshmen who have completed a whole year of freshmen math and they’re now on to sophomore math,” Wagner said. “Students that in science are able to move quickly but in language arts they aren’t, for example, now get a more personalized approach and interventions immediately because teachers know more about their learning than ever.”

Sixty elementary students have moved a grade ahead in literacy this year.

“They completed a full year of literacy standards in a semester,” he said. “So first graders – while they’re still staying with their age-appropriate peers — are now moving on academically to that second grade level. Now students can move at the speed of their learning, and not the speed of the system.”

Wagner said the district is constantly tweaking the education model to improve the experience for students.

He said the district had a successful site visit from the Iowa Department of Education two weeks ago.

Wagner noted that members of the teaching staff grew up with the old system, went to college in that system, and previously taught in that system.

“I’ve been so proud of our staff and impressed with their willingness and ability to create a system that’s best for kids,” he said.

Along with students and staff, parents have also adjusted to the new model.

“This is a huge shift for parents and we’ve been given a tremendous amount of grace,” Wagner said. “We appreciate that and hopefully now we’re seeing the fruit of that labor.”

He thanked the community for passing the GO bond and supporting the project.