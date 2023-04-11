The Woodbine Carnegie Public Library will combine puzzles, golf putts and pizza to make a unique contest and fundraiser on April 28.

In the Pizza, Putt & Puzzle Fundraiser, teams of four must finish a 300-piece puzzle, make three golf putts and eat a large one-topping pizza. The team that finishes first will win a cash prize. Other prizes will be awarded during the evening.

The proceeds will go to the project to insulate the library to make it more energy efficient.

Teams of 4 must register by April 25; the entry fee is $100 per team. Registration can be made online or at the library. Payments must be made at the library.