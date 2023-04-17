The Woodbine Carnegie Public Library will combine puzzles, golf putts and pizza to make a unique contest and fundraiser on April 28.
In the Pizza, Putt & Puzzle Fundraiser, teams of four must finish a 300-piece puzzle, make three golf putts and eat a large one-topping pizza. The team that finishes first will win a cash prize. Other prizes will be awarded during the evening.
The proceeds will go to the project to insulate the library to make it more energy efficient.
Teams of 4 must register by April 25; the entry fee is $100 per team. Registration can be made online or at the library. Payments must be made at the library.
The library is running the event in cooperation with the Woodbine Golf Course and Good Fellows. Good Fellows will be making the pizzas. All drink purchases will go to the golf course.