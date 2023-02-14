Woodbine Community Schools has hired a grant writer/special projects coordinator to bring new monies into the district through grants or philanthropic donations

Starlyn Perdue was hired at the January 31 school board meeting at a salary of $75,000 a year. She will receive her pay for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30, on a prorated basis.

Superintendent Justin Wagner said it is generally and clearly understood that the goal for a grant writer is to offset the salary and then some for general fund offsets

Perdue is currently the economic development director for Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. She also serves as the legislative liaison for the community college.

Wagner pointed to the connections Perdue has with people and sources of grants.

“Even in the interview, she mentioned three or four grants I haven’t heard of before, and I’m kind of a grant junky,” said Wagner. “I think she’s going to be able to have an immediate value add, and part of this will also be connecting philanthropically with the business community. The grants coming in have to justify the salary. We talked about that and she said it was kind of like her job now.”

Perdue’s starting date will be February 28.

Wagner said Perdue will have flexibility on where she does her work. She lives in Griswold.