The Woodbine High School (WHS) Quiz Bowl team has qualified for the first time to participate in the Small School National Championship Tournament of the National Academic Quiz Tournaments.

There is just one catch.

“We’re currently on the wait list because the field is full,” said Woodbine Quiz Bowl coach Sarah Cox. “We’re waiting to see if any teams cancel.”

Cox teaches high school science and is the 7-12 Talented and Gifted Coordinator for the Woodbine Community School District.

Quiz Bowl is a competition in which students compete to answer questions about academic, cultural and current events subjects.

Qualification for the national competition is not the team’s only success.

In December, WHS sophomore Tony Kuker was crowned Small School Champion in the Quiz Bowl solo challenge.

Cox said Woodbine has never before had a Quiz Bowl state champion.

Quiz Bowl is an extracurricular activity.

The high school team has seven members: Joe Bates, Reagan Cogdill, Tony Kuker, Brodie Ludwig, Erin Sullivan, Leo Sullivan, and Thomas Tremel.

The middle school team has four: Brody Cogdill, Teddy Kuker, Makinzie McCurley, and Caydi Schafer.

Each tournament can set its own rules, but tournaments follow a specific set of rules if they act as qualifying events for nationals.

“They’ll have a tossup question – anybody can buzz in – but the individual that answers it can’t consult with their team,” Cox said.

A correct answer is worth 10 points; if the student buzzes in early enough during the question, they get five bonus points.

The team that won the tossup question then gets three bonus questions worth 10 points each.

“The bonus questions are on a related topic, so they might all be about Greek gods or they might all be about a specific battle in a war or they might all be about esters and organic chemistry or something like that,” she said.

“On the bonus questions, they can consult with each other, so they decide on their answers as a team.”

The other team has the opportunity to answer any bonus question the first team answers incorrectly.

The team has competed four times this academic year.

“We have another qualifying meet (on February 18 at Sergeant Bluff) which will move us up on the wait list, and we can qualify a couple of kids who were not at our last meet,” Cox said.

The Woodbine Middle School Quiz Bowl team, which is new this year, could potentially qualify for nationals at that meet.

The teams will also compete at the Iowa Quiz Bowl Championships on March 25.

Nationals take place from April 28 — 30 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Cox said the team might not know until a week or two before nationals if they will get to participate.

“It is frustrating that we got waitlisted, but I’m hoping there are some cancellations,” she said.

“We’ll probably do an exhibition match to show the community what Quiz Bowl is, and we’ll have a pep rally for sendoff if we get to go.”

The school’s activities fund will pay for the trip.

Cox has been teaching in Woodbine for 17 years, but this is her first year as Quiz Bowl team coach.

Former coach Sandi Zaiser retired last year.

As the Talented and Gifted coordinator for grades 7-12, Quiz Bowl was a good fit for Cox.

Team members will continue to prepare for tournaments through the spring; she mixes up the groups for each practice session.

“They have a website they can use to study from and then we practice two to three times a week with questions that the national Quiz Bowl puts out,” Cox said.

The students also go over the rules and practice their timing with the buzzer.

Cox said the students work well as a team and also enjoy spending time with one another.

“There are a lot of inside jokes and banter back and forth,” she said. “One of the unique things about our Quiz Bowl team is we have quite a few athletes, so when we talk to members from other teams we compete against, I feel like our team is a little more well-rounded in terms of the whole school experience.”

Cox hopes to set up a system for Quiz Bowl students to earn a varsity letter.

She said the outlook is bright for coming years.