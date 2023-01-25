Woodbine's Winter Sports Pep Rally pumps up the school spirit

Woodbine High School students and staff showed their Tiger spirit at the annual Winter Sports Pep Rally on Friday afternoon. Skits and/or talks were presented by the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams, the cheerleaders, teachers, E-Sports members, the speech students, and the wrestling team.
The presentation of the royal court, the Winter 2023 Tiger Pride video and a pump-up cheer opened the rally. A performance by the show choir, the coronation of the prince and princess , a spirit stick competition and the singing of the school song concluded the rally.