Work progresses on restoring the Shaw Mansion

“The roof work is starting later in the season than we’d hoped but the roofing crew is excited to get it done before winter truly hits us,” Kahl said.

The roofing crew will be dealing with several significant holes and soft spots in the roof, as well as removal of extra bathroom vents, TV antennas, and lighting rods; they will re-sheet much of it to ensure the integrity of the roof.

Holes in the roof are the cause of most of the damage that needs to be repaired inside the house.

“Some of the floors under where the roof had been leaking felt soft, right away,” Kahl said. “Once we removed the shag carpeting and the subflooring, we could see that the joists were completely rotting away. The biggest roof leak goes to the basement, and there is damage to every wall and every floor in between.”

Part of a floor in the basement had deteriorated so badly that it couldn’t be pulled out as whole boards.

“It was just a shag carpet on top of a wood floor on top of dirt, so when we were pulling up, that wood floor came up by the handful because it was so rotten,” Kahl said.

“It was neat to see this dirt that hadn’t been touched in over 100 years and how packed it had gotten.”