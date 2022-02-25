Working through COVID; supervisors discuss reward for county employees

An item on the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday agenda to discuss and approve 2022 holidays for county employees turned into a larger discussion about rewarding county employees for working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg recommended giving employees a floating one-day holiday, for this year only, in appreciation for working during the pandemic.

“I know what the costs will be, and I know it ain’t free,” Rosburg said.

Department heads would have to coordinate with employees to manage when the days off are taken so that departments would continue to function, he said.

Rosburg said he offered the idea for the board to discuss to see what the other members thought.

“I understand the ‘fors’ and ‘againsts,’” he said. “I mean, it’s money, and we don’t have an endless supply of it.”

He joined the board to be frugal – but showing appreciation to employees is important, Rosburg said.

He said he would also like to hear what department heads think about the idea.

“I think it’s a good idea to talk to the department heads to see the impact,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden.

She noted that all departments handled the response to COVID a little differently.

“We should probably do a little research to find out which departments had staff not come in and still get paid, (and which) departments that had people come in every day and get paid,” Heiden said.

“There was a variety of ways that we handled it, and I feel to just take a broad stroke and handle that all the same might cause more problems because people were getting paid even though they didn’t come to work and then they’re still getting another day.”

She also noted that some county employees have a hard time taking off the days they already have.

“They’re wanting to know how they can carry it over, how they can get paid out, because they can’t take all of the time we already give them,” Heiden said.

Giving more time off could put strain on the departments, she added.

“We maybe should look at it a little bit closer before we take a broad stroke and say ‘everybody gets another day off,’” Heiden said. “We do appreciate everybody who came to work. COVID was a very stressful time for the entire country; taxpayers, workers, places closed in the meantime.”

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said she agreed that using a “broad stroke” was not ideal because some people worked through the pandemic at the courthouse – and the secondary road employees worked the whole time.

“How do you not broad stroke it, though?” asked Chairman Kyle Schultz.

No matter how the department head handled the situation, the courthouse never shut down, he said; the doors were shut, but business continued, he later clarified.

Vogt said fairness was an issue, because some individuals worked through the pandemic and some did split shifts.

“Some of those people in my opinion have already, in a sense, been compensated,” she said, but noted that “compensated” was not the right word.

County Auditor Terri Martens said her office tried split shifts for about two weeks but found it unworkable.

“We, frankly, just couldn’t get our work done,” she said.