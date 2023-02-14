Denison is participating in the 2023 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. Community Visioning is a transportation enhancement planning process that serves Iowa communities under 10,000 in population.

The program helps community volunteers envision aesthetic and ecological improvements along roadsides and related landscapes by blending environmental stewardship with community improvement projects. Denison is one of ten communities selected to participate in this award-winning program.

At its first two meetings, the Denison visioning committee learned public involvement techniques that they will use in the visioning process to assess local resources and identify community needs. The information gathered will be used to develop a transportation concept plan.

The next step in the process will be a focus group workshop on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Denison High School. Residents will be invited to share their ideas regarding transportation opportunities and needs in Denison in a small group setting.

The workshop will consist of focus groups for each of the following demographics: steering committee members, older adults (65 years old and older), those with limited mobility, active recreationists, and parents. Each focus group will take approximately one hour.

To participate in one of the focus groups, go to www.communityvisioning.org/Denison and click on “Public Input.”

For further information about participating in a focus group or the overall visioning process, please contact Bradley Hanson, Denison City Manager, 712-263-3143, citymanager@denisonia.com, or Brad Riphagen, Trees Forever Field Coordinator, 515-370-1291, briphagen@treesforever.org.