Worst-case scenario never arrived: CCMH reflects on the year of the pandemic

The one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 global pandemic declaration was on Thursday of this week.
Several members of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) spoke with the Bulletin and Review this week about how the pandemic unfolded at the hospital and how the situation changed as time passed.
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said hospital staff members were aware of the new coronavirus from reports of its spread in China and other countries.
“When we started seeing it spread outside of Asia and getting over to the United States, that’s when we thought it could be a game changer,” Muck said.
By the middle of February 2020, CCMH had started planning for a possible outbreak, she said.
Those activities ramped up considerably by the time the United States started shutting down in March.
“We were planning for the worst-case scenario,” Muck said.
Preparations were made to turn the hospital’s conference rooms into mass triage rooms to handle potential overflow from the medical unit.
Muck said the personal protective equipment (PPE) supply shortage that all hospitals faced was somewhat of a surprise at CCMH.
The hospital had a PPE stockpile from the Ebola epidemic of 2014.
“We thought we had such a big supply from Ebola, but it was pretty tiny when it came down to it, and that was an eye opener for us,” she said.
Finding additional supplies of N95 masks, gloves and gowns became an immediate issue.
Cleaning supplies and toilet paper were also in short supply.
“Our toilet paper shipment didn’t come in for well over a month and we were thinking we were going to have to buy it in the stores - but the stores didn’t have any,” Muck said.
A decision was made to close the Charter Oak CCMH satellite clinic and the City Center clinic early in the pandemic because of safety protocols.
“In the interest of safety and infection control, we moved everybody centrally,” said Julie Graeve, a nurse practitioner at CCMH.
Graeve went to the Charter Oak office to pull any remaining PPE there for use at CCMH – and was surprised to find a supply of toilet paper.
“I took it all,” she said.
“Whatever challenges anybody might have had in their own home, we had the same sorts of issues here,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
Graeve said CCMH was initially making preparations based on what everyone was watching happen in New York - where the pandemic exploded.
“At one point in April we contacted (Crawford County) Emergency Management about if we ever needed a refrigerator truck - if too many people passed away in our local area,” Muck said.
“We had calculated how many people each funeral home could take and when we might need a refrigerated truck, which we’ve seen in the bigger cities.”
A refrigerated truck was never needed because Crawford County never approached the worst-case scenario that had been envisioned, Muck said.
As the PPE supply shortages became known, members of the community stepped in to help fill the gap, Luensmann noted.
“What a great group of people,” he said. “They stepped up at a time when we really needed help with PPE. The homemade masks were a godsend for us. We had so many people who were sewing masks and making masks and donating those to the hospital. It was absolutely amazing.”
“That was huge, especially when we started implementing the respiratory clinic in April,” Graeve said.
The homemade masks helped protect staff members as well as patients.
“If a patient didn’t have a mask, we had one for them,” Graeve said.
“We had some people who made 1,000 alone,” Muck said.
When the state shut down elective surgeries, members of the CCMH surgical department and a local individual started making reusable gowns, which were also in short supply.
“We’re still using them,” Graeve said.
“We are so grateful for our community members who helped us out,” Muck said.
The lower population density of rural Iowa likely contributed to Crawford County never being overrun with COVID cases, Muck said.
“We’re not right on top of each other here, and it’s easier to social distance,” Muck said. “We’re not crowded on streets and elevators and in businesses. A busy day in Walmart can be a little sketchy, but it’s not anything like it is in New York.”
Buses and subways, with recycled air, contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in the big cities, Graeve said.
“People living in high-rise buildings, and everything you would see in the metro, is something we did not have in rural Iowa and I do believe that was to our advantage,” Luensmann said.
CCMH saw two peaks in COVID-19 cases and respiratory clinic use; the first was in May.
“May was probably the scariest because we didn’t know much, yet,” Graeve said.
“May was our first big influx, and then our next was September, October, November,” Muck said. “We were extremely busy and now it’s tapered off again.”
The hospital has learned a lot about how to treat COVID-19 over the last year, Graeve said.
“I think of how far we’ve come from the beginning of the pandemic,” Muck said.
Monoclonal antibody treatment, remdesivir and dexamethasone have all been shown to be helpful in treating patients.
Muck said the lessons learned may change some individuals’ behavior going forward.
Graeve noted that influenza and pneumonia statistics for the last year have been drastically reduced.
The precautions taken to deal with COVID have significantly cut down the respiratory pathogens responsible for other illnesses, she said.
“We just didn’t have a flu season,” Muck said.
“If we see that influenza cases are lower than they would normally be, in the future does that mean that best practice would be to wear a mask?” Luensmann said.
“The question going forward is how many of these best practices are we going to hold on to?”
Muck said she is hopeful about the next few months.
“From what I gather, there are a lot of people willing and wanting the vaccine, and I think that’s our best route to get back to some sense of normality,” she said. “That’s exciting to see.”
Muck said a lot of bad information is floating around about the vaccines, but people shouldn’t be afraid of them.
“They are pretty darn safe,” she said.
“I’m very cautiously optimistic,” Graeve said.
A few vaccine recipients have had headaches, aches and pains.
“Most people have done extremely well,” Graeve said.
Muck noted that the pandemic is far from over.
“We have to be cautious because we don’t know what the (COVID-19) variants are going to do,” she said. “We’re optimists - and we’re also grateful for every dose of vaccine that we’re allocated, and we hope to keep putting it in arms as fast as we can.”
Luensmann said CCMH is grateful for everyone who has helped the hospital during the pandemic.
“We had so many people in the community or businesses who donated money or provided meals or offered some sort of token of appreciation for our staff, especially for our frontline staff who were dealing with COVID patients every day,” he said.
“One positive thing that I learned is that we are capable of an extreme amount of change in a very short amount of time,” Muck said. “We proved we are very adaptable and we’ve got great staff here.”
Graeve said one of the lessons learned is that general wellness needs to be a focus of individuals and doctors in the future because of the evidence that comorbidities caused greater susceptibility to COVID-19.
Muck said she hopes the government will make an effort to change the practices that led to limited availability of needed items.
“How can we be better in the United States about making PPE and not be reliant on other countries - because you never know what will happen,” she said.
Muck said she believes CCMH has done a good job using the available resources during the pandemic.
Luensmann said he was gratified to see the hospital and the community work together.
“I think one of the things we learned is our community is willing to pull together when we’re in a crisis,” Luensmann said.
“There was an economic impact on many of our restaurants and bars and businesses because of the proclamations the governor put into place, but we all pulled together for the greater common good.”