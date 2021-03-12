Worst-case scenario never arrived: CCMH reflects on the year of the pandemic

When the state shut down elective surgeries, members of the CCMH surgical department and a local individual started making reusable gowns, which were also in short supply.

“We’re still using them,” Graeve said.

“We are so grateful for our community members who helped us out,” Muck said.

The lower population density of rural Iowa likely contributed to Crawford County never being overrun with COVID cases, Muck said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re not right on top of each other here, and it’s easier to social distance,” Muck said. “We’re not crowded on streets and elevators and in businesses. A busy day in Walmart can be a little sketchy, but it’s not anything like it is in New York.”

Buses and subways, with recycled air, contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in the big cities, Graeve said.

“People living in high-rise buildings, and everything you would see in the metro, is something we did not have in rural Iowa and I do believe that was to our advantage,” Luensmann said.

CCMH saw two peaks in COVID-19 cases and respiratory clinic use; the first was in May.

“May was probably the scariest because we didn’t know much, yet,” Graeve said.