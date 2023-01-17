Wrede installed as intentional interim pastor at Zion Lutheran in Denison

At the installation of Rev. William F. Wrede at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison on Sunday, the presiding minister spoke about people, not just the clergy, being ambassadors.

Rev. Dr. Steve Turner, president of Iowa District West, said people are ambassadors of reconciliation and of Christ by order of the baptismal vow and spoke about ambassadors being diplomats serving in the foreign field in the world of unbelief.

Twelve members of the clergy took part in the installation of Wrede as intentional interim pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Wrede is a native of Ludington, Michigan, and attended Concordia College (now university) in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He served the Oklahoma District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Edmond, Oklahoma.

After nine months of study at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, he pursued a career in interpreting for people who are deaf.

Wrede re-enrolled at Concordia Seminary and then served a vicarage with the Pacific Southwest District for six months and at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. and Christ Lutheran Church of the deaf in Silver Spring, Maryland, for six months.