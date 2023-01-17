 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrede installed as intentional interim pastor at Zion Lutheran in Denison

William Wrede installation

The rite of installation for Rev. William F. Wrede took place on Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. Wrede is the intentional interim pastor for Zion Lutheran. Taking part in the installation are, front, from left, Pastor Ryan Maser from Plattsmouth, Nebraska; Pastor Richard Merrill, Charter Oak; Rev. Pedro Lopez, missionary at large for Iowa District West; Rev. William F. Wrede; Rev. Dr. Steve Turner, president of Iowa District West; Pastor Chad Trunkhill, circuit visitor for Denison Circuit 7; and Pastor Neil Wehmas, Ida Grove. Back: Vicar Alex Smith, Carroll; Rev. Kurt Kaiser, Denison; Pastor Mark Kluzek, Kiron and Deloit; Rev. Gordon Buchholz, Audubon ; Pastor Richard Salcido, Ida Grove; and Pastor Merle Mahnken, Schleswig.

 Gordon Wolf

At the installation of Rev. William F. Wrede at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison on Sunday, the presiding minister spoke about people, not just the clergy, being ambassadors.

Rev. Dr. Steve Turner, president of Iowa District West, said people are ambassadors of reconciliation and of Christ by order of the baptismal vow and spoke about ambassadors being diplomats serving in the foreign field in the world of unbelief.

Twelve members of the clergy took part in the installation of Wrede as intentional interim pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Wrede is a native of Ludington, Michigan, and attended Concordia College (now university) in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He served the Oklahoma District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Edmond, Oklahoma.

After nine months of study at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, he pursued a career in interpreting for people who are deaf.

Wrede re-enrolled at Concordia Seminary and then served a vicarage with the Pacific Southwest District for six months and at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. and Christ Lutheran Church of the deaf in Silver Spring, Maryland, for six months.

After graduating from Concordia in May 2000, Wrede was the Missouri Field Developer for the Deaf in New York City from 2000 to 2011, director of recruitment and admissions at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis from 2011 to 2021, and then intentional interim pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albany, New York, from 2021 to 2022.

