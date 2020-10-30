Yearning for ‘A Simpler Time’: The show goes on at DHS

Preparations for the Denison High School (DHS) fall play have been “on the down-low,” according to Laurel Olsen, DHS language arts instructor.
“We haven’t publicized it much,” she said.
The reason for the lack of promotion is that performances and audience numbers will be limited due to restrictions in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But this year’s fall play, called “A Simpler Time,” will go on.
“It’s about some friends who try to find a simpler day and age,” Olsen said. “They have a time machine and they go back in time.”
The play consists of multiple scenes that last less than 15 minutes each.
“Each scene is set in a different time period,” Olsen said. “It looks at human quirks and frailties and errors from different time periods – and it’s a comedy.”
The goal was to keep it light.
“It’s a fun script and it will be an enjoyable night for people who want to come out and watch,” she said.
She chose the play based on current COVID restrictions at the school.
“We were trying to choose something we thought would be flexible and that would be easy to practice,” Olsen said. “A lot of the reasons why I chose this show are different than the reasons why I chose other shows in the past.”
“A Simpler Time” doesn’t have brawls, lots of close activity or “any of those pesky kissing scenes,” she said.
“Most of the blocking is fairly spread out; we tried to keep that in mind. There are places, of course, where they’re closer than six feet apart, but as much as possible we tried to be as safe as we could.”
She chose the show because the individual short scenes would allow for rehearsal with smaller groups of students.
“What I did was set up hour-long time slots for each group,” she said. “Each group has two to six students and we just practiced their scene. We would usually stay masked for all of the practice, except for the very last time through, and then I would let them take their masks off to just run it the last time.”
Extra rehearsals were added here and there for groups that needed it, she said. All of the rehearsals took place separately until this week.
In a major difference from DHS plays of the past, the show doesn’t have any lead actors. All the roles are roughly equal in size.
“Each scene is completely separate,” Olsen said. “The only characters who show up throughout the entire show are the narrators who help transition between the different scenes; they are the ones traveling in the time machine and going back and forth.”
She said the audience will laugh when they see the play’s time machine onstage; they needed something moveable, affordable, and easy to access.
“You’ve seen it before, but not in this context,” Olsen said. “It’s low budget - I’ll put it that way. I think people will enjoy it when they see what the time machine is.”
A DeLorean was another option, but nobody had one, she said.
The play will utilize the new “environmental projection” system in the DHS Fine Arts Center (FAC).
“We also were trying to keep all of our requirements and budgets simple, so we are using the projection system for backdrops,” Olsen said.
“I thought that was appropriate. That’s the title of the show – A Simpler Time – and that was one of our main goals: to keep it simple and straightforward because we weren’t sure what this fall was going to look like.”
A few small set and prop items, built by Olsen’s theater tech class, will also be used.
“It’s a much smaller scale than what we typically do but the students are still having a lot of fun with it,” she said. “We were able to get most of our costumes just from things that we already had in the costume closet and some sewing that volunteers did.”
Olsen said she wanted to keep the production on a smaller scale – while still involving a lot of students.
The cast includes 19 students. About 15 more are helping with costumes, makeup, lights, sound, and moving stage pieces.
“The interesting thing about this show is that it’s actually a series of scenes that you can produce individually or you can produce any number of scenes with adapted narration between them,” Olsen said.
“Depending on how many students were interested in participating - and depending on the time limits they gave us - it still provides that option that if, for some reason, we couldn’t perform one scene we would just nix it completely and continue on with the rest of the show.”
Each scene was written by a different author.
“When you watch it you can really tell,” she said. “There is definitely a different feel to the dialogue in different scenes. There are different types of humor and you can definitely sense there are different authors for the different pieces as you go through the show.”
“A Simpler Time” will have only two performances – on November 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the FAC.
The school is asking that seats be reserved ahead of time.
“We’re allowing students to purchase tickets first, so if they want to purchase seats for their families, we wanted to make sure that they could get those seats,” Olsen said.
Tickets will be available on the school webstore or by calling the school at 712-263-3101.
Only 180 tickets per show will be available.
“We have seats assigned in groups of six and socially distanced from each other as much as possible,” she said. “If you have a larger group, we’ll ask that you split into two sections or however many sections according to how many people are in your party.”
Mask use will be required of all audience members, Olsen said.
“The show runs about an hour and a half; we will not be taking an intermission to avoid movement,” she said.
“Come in and enjoy the show. We won’t have to have a whole lot of contact but hopefully we can all feel like a nice audience together and enjoy it together.”
Olsen said the students were cautious at first during the rehearsals - and everything felt a little bit different because of the issues with the coronavirus.
“But I think, for the most part, students have just been so happy to do something normal,” she said. “I think kids have looked forward to coming to practice. I could sense that, especially now that we’re together as our whole cast and not just smaller groups. It’s something the kids are excited about. They’re excited to share it with their families. They’re excited to be able to get out of the house and do something.”
She said she is thankful that the school made it possible for the show to go on.
“We’re all making adjustments right now, but it’s great to allow the students a chance to perform,” Olsen said.