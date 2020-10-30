Yearning for ‘A Simpler Time’: The show goes on at DHS

“A Simpler Time” doesn’t have brawls, lots of close activity or “any of those pesky kissing scenes,” she said.

“Most of the blocking is fairly spread out; we tried to keep that in mind. There are places, of course, where they’re closer than six feet apart, but as much as possible we tried to be as safe as we could.”

She chose the show because the individual short scenes would allow for rehearsal with smaller groups of students.

“What I did was set up hour-long time slots for each group,” she said. “Each group has two to six students and we just practiced their scene. We would usually stay masked for all of the practice, except for the very last time through, and then I would let them take their masks off to just run it the last time.”

Extra rehearsals were added here and there for groups that needed it, she said. All of the rehearsals took place separately until this week.

In a major difference from DHS plays of the past, the show doesn’t have any lead actors. All the roles are roughly equal in size.