Yellow Smoke project will give bird watchers a closer look

Improvement made possible by local family, with support from foundations and grants
by Gordon Wolf
Earlier this year, the Crawford County Conservation Department hosted a number of events on native birds, presented by Kelly McKay with BioEco Research and Monitoring Center.
Through that connection, the Buck family from Denison took on a project to have a bird-watching blind constructed on the south side of the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.
The bird blind was under construction this week, and the improvements will also include the planting of bird-friendly trees, the renovation of the nature center’s pond and the placement of bird feeding stations in the area.
“We had a couple birding workshops and KR (Buck) came to one of them,” said Crawford County Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen. “I was telling him that we wanted to put in a natural playscape for the kids. We got talking and he decided to do a bird blind in the area while we were redoing the pond. He wanted to do that as a family.”
The pond south of the nature center was already on the schedule to be redone, so the two projects will pair up to give a new, natural education environment for people of all ages.
“We’ll put in a feeding station, and people will be able to enjoy the birds from the blind or from inside the nature center by the windows, and we hope to have the gentleman who did the bird workshops come back and do some more in the spring and fall,” said Sonnichsen.
The location for the natural playscape had been visualized for the area south of the nature center, but Sonnichsen pointed out it wouldn’t work to have kids playing in the same area designed for bird watching. The playscape might now go on the front (east side) of the nature center. She said those plans haven’t been finalized.
The playscape will have logs for kids to crawl through, timbers that KR got for natural balance beams and rocks for kids to climb on.
Even the pond, with a waterfall and a zero-entry area, is designed to be an exploration area for kids, as it has been during nature camps run by the nature center.
“Even though that pond is tiny, there are thousands of tadpoles in it and baby turtles that show up in there, so it’s always a feature that we use as an educational tool with the kids,” said Sonnichsen.
The pond was last renovated 10 years ago by Phil’s Lawn, Landscaping & Nursery.
Greg Lally with Denison Hardscapes is doing the pond this year.
The bird-watching blind will be available for use any time of the year.
“We hope to have the bird feeders up for this winter, and somebody will be there every other day or so to fill the feeders. We might also have a couple different programs, and if it’s really cold outside we could watch from inside,” Sonnichsen said.
The raised beds outside the nature center have also changed to become another educational opportunity.
“We planted all native Iowa prairie plants in the flower beds. We hope that it will eventually be used as an identification tool for different prairie plants,” Sonnichsen said.
The raised beds had already been there, but Lally connected them all together.
More work will be done next spring; bushes and flowers will be planted to finish the area’s landscape.
Adding to the Buck family’s donation toward all the improvements are funds from the Friends of Yellow Smoke Foundation, the Crawford County Endowment Fund and a grant from the Monogram Loves Kids Foundation.
“I can’t thank KR and his family enough; they are amazing,” said Sonnichsen. “He can get stuff done and he has great vision. You could just see it in his face when he brought his grandson to the Knee High Naturalist program how very important it is to him to continue that love for nature and conservation for the next generation.”