Yellow Smoke project will give bird watchers a closer look

The location for the natural playscape had been visualized for the area south of the nature center, but Sonnichsen pointed out it wouldn’t work to have kids playing in the same area designed for bird watching. The playscape might now go on the front (east side) of the nature center. She said those plans haven’t been finalized.

The playscape will have logs for kids to crawl through, timbers that KR got for natural balance beams and rocks for kids to climb on.

Even the pond, with a waterfall and a zero-entry area, is designed to be an exploration area for kids, as it has been during nature camps run by the nature center.

“Even though that pond is tiny, there are thousands of tadpoles in it and baby turtles that show up in there, so it’s always a feature that we use as an educational tool with the kids,” said Sonnichsen.

The pond was last renovated 10 years ago by Phil’s Lawn, Landscaping & Nursery.

Greg Lally with Denison Hardscapes is doing the pond this year.

The bird-watching blind will be available for use any time of the year.