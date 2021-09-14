“You will get messy.” - WESCO All-N-1 Fun Run is Saturday

“We do a run every year during the BBQ Fest – and this year we’re trying to combine all of the runs together that people have missed within the last year or two due to COVID,” said WESCO Marketing Assistant Manager Sara Woerdehoff.

“We’ve combined the most popular runs, so it’s the color run, the bubble run, the neon glow run, the water frenzy, candy dash and slime all in one.”

The result has been dubbed the “All-N-1 Fun Run.”

“There are different spots on the route where we’ll have different stations set up,” Woerdehoff said. “Each station will have a different theme.”

The first station is the candy dash.

“When they run or walk through, they’re going to want to stop, especially if they have kiddos,” Woerdehoff said. “We’re going to have a Candyland game board with sidewalk chalk and different types of candy and a selfie station.”

The color run station is the next on the route; participants will have colored powder thrown on them.