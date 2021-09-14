“You will get messy.” - WESCO All-N-1 Fun Run is Saturday

“We do a run every year during the BBQ Fest – and this year we’re trying to combine all of the runs together that people have missed within the last year or two due to COVID,” said WESCO Marketing Assistant Manager Sara Woerdehoff.
“We’ve combined the most popular runs, so it’s the color run, the bubble run, the neon glow run, the water frenzy, candy dash and slime all in one.”
The result has been dubbed the “All-N-1 Fun Run.”
“There are different spots on the route where we’ll have different stations set up,” Woerdehoff said. “Each station will have a different theme.”
The first station is the candy dash.
“When they run or walk through, they’re going to want to stop, especially if they have kiddos,” Woerdehoff said. “We’re going to have a Candyland game board with sidewalk chalk and different types of candy and a selfie station.”
The color run station is the next on the route; participants will have colored powder thrown on them.
“The next station is the bubble station,” she said. “We’re going to have three or four of our bubble machines that we used last year, so there will be mountains of bubbles; pets really liked that one last year, too.”
Neon glow is the next station.
“That’s where I personally station myself because I think it’s going to be fun,” Woerdehoff said.
“It’s different this year; we’re going to have a 10 by 20 (foot) tent all wrapped in black.”
Inside the tent, which will be lit with black lights, participants get to beat on drums covered with wet neon paint.
A selfie station will be available for taking pictures of the messy results.
Participants will get even messier at the next station, where they will be squirted with slime similar to that seen on the Nickelodeon Channel.
“The ‘water frenzy’ is basically just a squirt gun fight,” she said. “We kept that for the last because this is going to be very, very messy.”
Individuals may sign up until just before the event.
“We did order extra t-shirts because we usually get a lot of same-day registrations,” Woerdehoff said.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
The 5K route is designed for individuals of all capabilities.
Adult registrations cost $30; kids 10 and under are $20; kids 4 and under may participate for free, but will not get a t-shirt.
The funds raised by the event will go toward offsetting the costs WESCO clients incur when participating in athletic events, Woerdehoff said.
She recommends wearing sunglasses – and not wearing any brand-new clothing – to the event.
“You will get messy,” Woerdehoff said.