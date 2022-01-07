Young artists win Denison Bulletin and Review Christmas coloring contest

The winners of the Denison Bulletin and Review Christmas coloring contest have been selected.

Amelia Aschinger, of Denison, was the winner in the 2-4 age group.

Raven Oxendale, of Denison, was the winner in the 5-7 age group.

Emmy Oxendale, of Denison, was the winner in the 8-10 age group.

Each winner received $25 in Merchant Money.