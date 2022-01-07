 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Young artists win Denison Bulletin and Review Christmas coloring contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Collage for web

The winners of the Denison Bulletin and Review Christmas coloring contest have been selected.

Amelia Aschinger, of Denison, was the winner in the 2-4 age group.

Ameila Aschinger
Aschinger.jpg

Raven Oxendale, of Denison, was the winner in the 5-7 age group.

Raven Oxendale (2).jpg
Raven Oxendale.jpg

Emmy Oxendale, of Denison, was the winner in the 8-10 age group.

Emmy Oxendale (2).jpg
Emmy Oxendale.jpg

Each winner received $25 in Merchant Money.

The contest was sponsored by Segebart Chiropractic, Greater Iowa Credit Union, Vision Care Clinic, the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, Lambert Family Chiropractic, Schleswig Community Schools, Broadway Dental, Denison Community Schools, Denison Aquatic Center and Denison Parks & Rec, Fareway, and Walmart.

Sherry L. McMullen

A funeral service for Sherry L. McMullen, 65, of Denison, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Grace Church in Denison, with interment a…

