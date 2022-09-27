Zion Lutheran celebrates 150 years as a spiritual harbor

The concept of Zion Lutheran Church as a harbor that has brought thousands to Jesus was explored in the message for the 150th anniversary of the church on Sunday.

For his sermon, entitled “Jesus our Haven, now and in Heaven,” Rev. Kurt Kaiser, pastor emeritus at Zion Lutheran, also spoke about something that many were not aware of – the faces hidden in the blues and grays at the tops of the stained glass windows – faces of those who are peeping in, he said, wanting to learn about the mysteries of God.

A native Michigander, he spoke about the creation of Sand Beach, later renamed Harbor Beach, in Saginaw Bay, Lake Huron. The breakwater was created by using big cribs filled with rocks.

“Over 8,000 feet of cribbing, and on the outside of the harbor was put a lighthouse with the most advanced prism light they had in 1877, that could shine out in the lake for 16 miles,” said Kaiser. “The first 23 years until 1900, 47,460 ships found refuge in that harbor, over 2,000 ships a year.”

In 1867, 10 years before the completing of the harbor, some German farmers in Crawford County wanted to bring a pastor to the area so they sent what Kaiser said was a legendary letter to a Lutheran pastor in St. Louis, Missouri.

“It’s legendary because they still talk about the letter in the seminary today – ‘Please send us a pastor.’” Kaiser said.

That letter was passed along to Boone, the closest Lutheran Church, over 80 miles away. A pastor made regular visits to farms around Denison and then later to locations in town.

Kaiser spoke more about the founding and growth of Zion Lutheran Church and how Jesus invites people to come to Him so He can carry their yoke - their burden.

“When we are rested in His grace and mercy, it doesn’t make us lazy. It binds us to Jesus with His mercy and forgiveness of sins, which gives us energy,” said Kaiser. “We find reasons and energy to live our lives. If we try to live life without being yoked to Jesus, the weight is too much to bear. Sooner or later life wears us out, no matter how strong we are. Jesus puts the yoke around His neck. He bears the burden of sin for us.”

Kaiser turned his attention to the stained glass windows that can be seen all round the church and how people can see Jesus no matter which direction they look.

“Sometimes we forget that the church is also laid out so we see the Old Testament side of the church and the New Testament side of the church in the stained glass windows,” Kaiser continued.

Kaiser said those are the obvious things about the stained glass windows.

“One of the things that is less obvious is that when look at top part of the windows, as you look at the grays and the blues, you begin to see faces,” he said. “Eyes, a mouth, a beard. If you’ve seen one of them and start looking at the others, and in the grays and blues all around the building, you can see faces.”

He said there are people peeking in, people on the outside of the church who are curious because they have heard stories – the rumors - about the mysteries of God.

Kaiser said these mysteries include the Word of God incarnate, being born again in water and spirit, the life everlasting.

“We who are in the harbor, we who are here and washed and cleansed, we go back out into the world and we invite those people peeping in to come and join us. They, too, need to know the mysteries of our faith that are found in Jesus Christ, the Son of God incarnate.”

“Everybody needs the harbor,” Kaiser continued. “Not everybody returns. There are those who are lost in the storms of life. Some think that they can make it on their own without the Lord Jesus. But in the Lord we have a good harbor.”

Kaiser spoke about the aircraft carriers that have anchor chains that are 1,440 feet long and some drilling rigs in the Gulf that have anchor chains 10 and one-half miles long.

Kaiser said even that is not the longest anchor chain.

“The longest chain is fastened to the anchor of Jesus Christ,” he said. ”It goes through the veil into heaven. Our chain is fastened to Jesus and it is safe in heaven and we can be sure we are secure.”

Kaiser said the service on Sunday was to celebrate the thousands of individuals who have come into the harbor of Zion Lutheran Church.

“Here, we’ve heard that our Lord Jesus offers us rest, that He helps carry our yoke,” Kaiser concluded.

Theme and committee members

The theme of the anniversary service was “From Everlasting to Everlasting You Are God.”

The committee for the September 25 150th anniversary was composed of Jean Arn, Ashley Brown, Carol Fink, Gretchen Gosch, Sharon Gosch, Liz Kempfert and Merrilee Sump;.

During a social time after the worship service, Dr. Scott Bowker, Zion executive director, was the master of ceremonies. Rick Franck and Ed Fink presented information about the capital campaign, Merrilee Sump presented Zion trivia questions with prizes for those who answered first and correctly, Liz Kempfert directed the church youth in song and Renee Miller was the accompanist. After the social, people were invited to a meal from Pizza Ranch served by the Janeen Lobaugh family.