The Norelius Community Library Board of Trustees will hold its monthly business meeting on June 20th, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. The agenda includes: review of monthly reports, bills, committee reports. Old business includes: Landscaping Project update, Policy draft review-AED Units, and Year End funds. New business includes: Trustee Vacancy. Library board meetings are subject to Iowa Open Meetings Laws. The meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Please contact the library at 263-9355 for more information.