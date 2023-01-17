Norelius Community Library programs

Wednesday, January 18: Family Storytime, 10 a.m. at the Children’s Library. A fund half-hour to hour of stories, songs, rhymes and crafts aimed at children aged 1-3, but older or younger siblings are always welcome.

Thursday, January 19: Teen & Adult Game Night, 6 p.m. A variety of board and card games to choose from.

This program is for those ages 14 to adults. It takes place in the Carnegie Room.

Saturday, January 21: Toddler Playtime at 10 a.m. A time for parents with toddlers ages 1-3 to come and play at the library. New toys will be unveiled.