Funeral Services for Alan Teut, 77, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at United Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.
He died Monday, November 9, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Marla Teut, of Schleswig; children, Tami McCollough, of Vail, and Tyson Teut, of Johnston; 7 grandchildren; three sisters, Marian Erickson, of Sioux City, Shirley Ridenour, of Torrington, Wyoming, and Linda Ramspott, of Alden; and a brother, Pete Teut, of Schleswig.
