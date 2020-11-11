Funeral Services for Alan Teut, 77, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at United Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

He died Monday, November 9, at his home.