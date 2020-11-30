Funeral services for Allen Schurke, 72, of Deloit, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
He died Friday, November 27, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Schurke, of Deloit; children, Greg Schurke, of Deloit, Darin Schurke, of Arcadia, and Mindy Neve, of Harlan; five grandchildren; and siblings, Karen Schurke, of Deloit, Kenny Schurke, of Kiron, Keith Schurke, of Amarillo, Texas, Rick Schurke, of Denison, Jerry Schurke, of Denison, and Mark Schurke, of Vail.
