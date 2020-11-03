Memorial services for Vernet “Allen” Tech, 72, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
He died Friday, October 16, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Tech, of Denison; daughters, Angie Gesy, of Denison, and Ricki Best, of Norwalk; stepsons, Terry Henson, of Marshall, Minnesota, and Mike Henson, of Denison; stepdaughter, Dawn Henson, of Denison; brothers, Larry Tech, of Arnolds Park, and Rick Tech, of Denison; sister, Denise Brink, of Dow City; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
