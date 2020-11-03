Memorial services for Vernet “Allen” Tech, 72, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Tech, of Denison; daughters, Angie Gesy, of Denison, and Ricki Best, of Norwalk; stepsons, Terry Henson, of Marshall, Minnesota, and Mike Henson, of Denison; stepdaughter, Dawn Henson, of Denison; brothers, Larry Tech, of Arnolds Park, and Rick Tech, of Denison; sister, Denise Brink, of Dow City; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.