Visitation for Alma Fritz, 86, of Deloit, will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
A family prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Deloit.
The public is invited to join the family for the graveside service Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at the Deloit Cemetery.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, July 16, at the Jose Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Fritz and Dave Fritz, both of Deloit; two grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd Mathies, of Deloit; and two sisters, Mary Ann Segebart, of Denison, and Viola Shrimpton, of Deloit.
