A private funeral service for Ardell L. Ewoldt, 80, of Denison, will be conducted Saturday, April 3, at the Zion Lutheran Church gym in Denison with interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
Masks and social distancing are recommended during services.
She died Tuesday, March 30.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Ewoldt, of Dow City, and Dale Ewoldt, of Denison; a grandson; and a sister, Norma Schoenfeld, of Schleswig.
