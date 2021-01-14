Private funeral services for Arlen Meseck, 59, of Schleswig, will be conducted Tuesday, January 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

The service will be livestreamed on the Huebner Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, January 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig. The family will not be present.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, January 13, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.