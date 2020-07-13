Funeral services for Arlene Fink, 96, of Denison, will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Mike Fink, of Deloit; one daughter, Valerie Millang, of Smithton, Illinois; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ione Beaman, of Denison.
