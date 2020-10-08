Graveside services for Artis Christiansen, 88, of Mapleton, formerly of Schleswig, will begin at 11:15 a.m. Monday, October 12, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig in charge of arrangements.
She died Wednesday, October 7, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.
Survivors include two daughters, Kay Wilken, of Schleswig, and Mary Jo Jessen, of Mapleton; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
