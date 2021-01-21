 Skip to main content
Graveside services for Aung Way, 61, of Denison, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Wednesday, January 20, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, See Paw; children, Maung Kee, Hser Paw, Christy Paw and Ywar Hay Tha; and one grandchild.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

