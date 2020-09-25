BAKER, VIOLA

Viola Annie Caroline Maak Baker May 27, 1924 - September 16, 2020 Viola Annie Caroline Maak Baker was born on May 27, 1924 in the Kiron farm home. Viola was the daughter of Arthur and Amanda Maak. She was raised on the farm at Kiron and attended Kiron country school. Prior to marriage she helped her parents with household duties. On June 28, 1924 Viola was baptized at the Stockholm St. John's Lutheran church and was confirmed March 1937 in the Lutheran faith. On January 16, 1944 Viola was united in marriage with Lynnel William Baker at St. John's Lutheran church. This union was blessed with two children, Donna and Dale. Viola and Lynnel made their home in Kiron, Schleswig, and back to Kiron until she moved to Carroll in 2016. Viola loved to dance and attend the band performances that were presented by the band that Lynnel played in over the years. Viola was a member of the Bethel Lutheran church where she served on the Ladies aide, sewing circle, and the flower committee. Viola loved to play cards with her friends whenever she could and enjoyed seeing the country side. All of her friends and family appreciative of her passion of cooking. All of them enjoyed the goodies she loved to make. At the time of her death she had been blessed with ninety-six years, three months, and twenty days. Including her parents and her husband, Viola was preceded in death by her daughter Donna, brother Elmer and his wife Junabelle, brother-in-law Lloyd Baker and his wife Mariann Baker, granddaughter Tammy Dean, and nephew Larry Baker. Those remaining to cherish her memory include son Dale Baker of Carroll, Iowa; two grandchildren Durene Eisenbacher (Joe) of Carroll, Mark Meyer (Sherry) of Carroll, She has seven great grandchildren: Jessica Meyer of Des Moines, Joseph Eisenbacher (Elisabeth) of Omaha, Dr. Anthony Meyer of Ankeny, Gregory Meyer (Amanda) of Ankeny, Axton, Avin, Aizley Dean all of Soldier. She has 5 great-great grandchildren, along with a half sister-in-law Evelyn Skeffington of Dewitt, son-in-law Bob Meyer (Jan) of Cameron MO, Nathan Dean of Soldier, and several nieces, nephews and friends. A private family service was held on Monday September 21, 2020 at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Hansen was the officiant for the service. The congregation joined in singing the hymns "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art". Family attendees helped as casket bearers. Following the service, a private family interment was held at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, north of Kiron, Iowa. Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.