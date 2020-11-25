Memorial services for Barbara Malone, 65, of Dunlap will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at the Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap with visitation one hour prior to the service.
She died Tuesday, November 24, at CHI Health in Missouri Valley.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Doris Solberg, of Moorhead, and Kendra Stover, of Denison; her mother, Ornella Malone, of Dunlap; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Charlie Malone, Marge Skarin and Leo Malone, all of Dunlap, Norma Malone of Missouri Valley, and Dean Malone, of Dunlap.
