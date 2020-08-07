Beam, Alys

Alys Mae Beam October 17, 1938 - August 1, 2020 Alys Mae Beam was born October 17, 1938, in Jefferson Township, Irwin, Iowa, the daughter of Leland and Florence French Larsen. She passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa, at the age of eighty-one. Alys received her education in the schools near her home and furthered her studies by receiving some college credit. On October 9, 1960, Alys was united in marriage to Ralph Beam at the United Methodist Church in Irwin, Iowa. The couple resided in Dow City for six months, in Defiance for six months and then moved to Manilla where they have lived ever since. Alys and Ralph were blessed with the birth of three children, Rick, Diane and Cindy, and were privileged to spend fifty-nine years of married life together. In addition to being a homemaker for her family, Alys was employed through the years at Cronk's Cafe in Denison, the Manilla Times and the Manilla Manor. She also helped anyone as needed with various tasks and lovingly babysat her grandchildren. Alys was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cared deeply for her family. In her leisure time, she enjoyed camping especially at Yellow Smoke, Nelson Park and Swan Lake, horseback riding and playing Euchre. Alys served as a Cub Scout Den Leader for several years and enjoyed socializing over a cup of coffee with the ladies in the neighborhood. Her favorite television programs were the soaps, Wheel of Fortune, American Pickers and Price is Right. Alys was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Rick Beam. Survivors include: her husband, Ralph Beam of Manilla; two daughters, Diane Bauer and her husband, Kenny of Manilla and Cindy DeLance and her husband, Scott of Rockwell City; six grandchildren: Nikki Peitz, Mat Beam, Shawn DeLance, Jason Bauer, Jared Beam and Travis DeLance; eight great-grandchildren: Brayden Peitz, Briley Peitz, Ayla Beam, Daklyn DeLance, Lincoln DeLance, Zayne DeLance, Hudsen DeLance and Maren DeLance; one sister, Phyllis Lorenzen of Denison; one brother, Larry Larsen of Loveland, Colorado; other relatives and friends. Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
