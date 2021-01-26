Betty Griffin

Betty A. Griffin, 96, of Denison, died January 12, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Robert "Grif" Griffin, of South Salem, New York, Connie Waldron, of Aspen, Colorado, and James Griffin, of Eagle River, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Ray Ruberg and Jean Jensen.
