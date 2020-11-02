Private family services for Betty Pedersen, 91, of Denson, formerly of Manilla, will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
She died Friday, October 30, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Pedersen, of Altoona; daughter, Vicki, of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a sister, LaVerna Ewoldt, of Denison.
